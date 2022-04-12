The Clarksville Lions Welcome New Members

Local residents are becoming more aware of the invaluable service that the Clarksville Lions give the community. To that end, through their increased visibility in the community, the Lions Club has been afforded the opportunity to attract and bring on several new members.
In March, the Club welcomed three new members, Trudy Spruill, Matt Dowling, and Debbie Knox. At their induction ceremony, with Lion B.A. Bowen officiating, the new members were asked to pledge their affiliation to the club. This affiliation brings with it not only obligations from members to dedicate their time and talents to various activities, but it also comes with a lot of rewards. The Lions Club offers the opportunity for members to experience personal growth while helping their community. Not only can they experience the incomparable feeling received from volunteering, but they will also have the chance to hone leadership, communication, and organizational skills. The membership also provides the opportunity to develop friendships that last a lifetime, meet other Lions from all corners of the world and contribute ideas that will help the club be an even more valuable part of the community.
By being a part of the world’s largest and most active service club, with over 1.4 million members world-wide, the new members know that their efforts will have a meaningful impact around the world. With 48,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas, around the globe, the Lions Club is dedicated to making a difference. But it goes without saying that their enthusiasm and willingness to service the Clarksville community precede their formal Club induction. They each committed time, effort, and support to several projects before making the decision to join the organization.
The Clarksville Lions are extremely excited and proud to accept Trudy, Matt, and Debbie as their newest members. As its motto states – “We Serve”, the Clarksville Lions look forward to hearing all the fresh new ideas that their newest members will contribute in an effort to not only grow the local club, but also to expand its reach beyond.
Congratulations to Trudy, Matt, and Debbie! The Clarksville Lions also welcome Lions Jim Andreas and Marie Andreas who transferred from the Franklin Lion Club.