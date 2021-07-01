Bluestone Mega Reunion Returns in 2021 on October 9

The Bluestone High School Mega Reunion Planning Committee is pleased to announce that the 2nd Annual Mega Reunion will take place on Saturday, October 9th in Clarksville, VA. Final arrangements are being discussed with the cost and festivities to be announced on July 9th.
Registrations for the Reunion will start on July 9th. The Planning Committee is expecting a large attendance due to the success of the 2019 Mega Reunion. Please note that registrations will be processed on a first come, first served basis.
The following classes are included in the Mega Reunion to date, 1964, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983. The Planning Committee welcomes other classes as long as the class has no less than two class representatives participating in the planning .
The theme for this year’s Mega Reunion is Denim and Gold. This will be a casual affair with dinner, dancing, class photos, photo booth, and lots of fun catching up with friends. Each class will be recognized, including those that missed their Reunion last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as milestone years.
For more information and to be added to the mailing list, visit the website, https://bluestoneclassreunions.com/. If you are on Facebook, visit or ask to join the Group Page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/Bluestonehighschoolmegareunion.
The Planning Committee is looking for more volunteers. If you would like to help or would like for your class to participate in the Reunion, please sign up to volunteer on the website.