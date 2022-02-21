Brodnax student receives degree from Radford University

RADFORD, VA- Taylor Brianne Moore of Brodnax, VA, graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in Media Studies at winter commencement ceremonies held Dec. 11, 2021.
Radford University conferred 594 undergraduate and graduate degrees on Dec. 11, 2021.
Of these, 461 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded at the Dedmon Center on main campus in Radford, Virginia, and 133 degrees were presented at Radford University Carilion events in Roanoke, Virginia.
Alumnus Brian Robinson '93 delivered the keynote address.
Robinson is Goldman Sachs's head of prime brokerage sales for the Americas.
“As you embark on your journey, know there's going to be potholes, peaks, valleys, ups, downs, whatever. But put some soul into it. Put your soul into it,” Robinson said.
“I promise you today, if you rise and grind, a magic carpet ride awaits you. Greatness is upon you.”
