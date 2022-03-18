Owners of lots and grave sites in Oakhurst Cemetery in the Town of Clarksville are reminded that according to the Town Code all flowers, decorations and non-approved vases must be removed from lots and grave sites by March 21st. This is to allow for the Town staff to conduct its annual spring cleanup. According to the Town Code, any items left on the ground can and will be collected and disposed of by the Town staff. New flower arrangements may be placed on grave sites and on lots after April 1st. Floral arrangements that are on monuments or memorials, or in vases on monuments or memorials, do not need to be removed for the cleanup. For any questions, please contact the Town Hall at (434) 374-8177 Monday through Friday, 8:30a.m. to 5p.m.
Clarksville Cemetery flower removal ahead of Spring cleaning; March 21-April 1
