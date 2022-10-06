Self-proclaimed, “an eclectic gift store for lovers of life, art, food, libations, and unique experiences,” The Corner at Two One Six opened the day before Lakefest, July 14. The store is co-owned by Pam & Greg Harrell and Carol Dunn. Regarding the timing of their opening, Dunn shared that it was definitely a good move. “If you’re going to open in the summer that’s what you need to do.”
The Corner at Two One Six is a one stop shop for gifts; art; wine; beer; and gourmet foods such as cheeses, sausages, and teas. They offer complementary tea any day and on Saturdays they have little events such as wine tasting and charcuterie boards.
“We just like to have fun!” Dunn said.
In fact, this Saturday they will have charcuteries beginning at 12p.m. Come join them during the Harvest Day Festival.
Carol Dunn, who is a manager in addition to being a co-owner, has a long background in retail specific work. She is the daughter and granddaughter of several local country store owners and operators. She takes pride in her twenty years working for Peebles’ corporate office handling the visual display department. She handled purchasing “for all of the Peebles” as well as their art displays for a while. Additionally, she managed at Clarksville Furniture where she had similar purchasing duties.
Customers can look forward to some extended hours come the holidays. Dunn also shared that they are planning to host a Holiday Market in early December. They will be announcing more details for that on their Facebook page by the same name as the store.
Additionally, they have placed an order for a lot of Virginia-themed merchandise which will be on the shelves around the holidays.
The Corner at Two One Six is located at 216 Virginia Avenue. Their current hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10a.m. to 5p.m. As mentioned, they will change hours of operation around holiday time; customers can find those hours and any closures announced on their Facebook page. They also have an Instagram page by the same name. Customers can call them at (434) 374-5999 for any inquiries.
Be sure to stop by the store this weekend at the Harvest Days Festival and stay tuned for their future events.