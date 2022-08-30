The members of All Saints' Episcopal Church, at 203 Franklin St. in South Hill, will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the building of the Church on Saturday, Sept, 24 at 3 pm.
The Rt. Rev. Susan Haynes, Bishop of the Diocese of Southern Virginia, will be the celebrant and speaker for the occasion, assisted by The Rev. Dr. Terrence A. Walker Jr. of All Saints'.
The lot, 50 feet by 90 feet, was donated by W.G. Pleasants and his wife, Mrs. Grace Yancey Pleasants. There were several Episcopal families living in the South Hill area in 1919-21.
Construction was started in the summer of 1921 and was completed in early 1922 with the first service held in All Saints' on March, 12, 1922, with The Reverend Herbert Nash Tucker as Rector.
Over the last two years, under the leadership of All Saints' Senior Warden Warren Jackson, Anniversary Vision Chairman Barbara G. Nanney and the support of Rev. Fr. Walker along with the support of the church congregation. Many restorations and renovations have been made, including a handicap ramp and toilet facilities.
The Vision Committee and congregation are blessed to have the project completed as well as outdoor projects and look forward to celebrating with its friends.