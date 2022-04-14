Over 1,000 turn out for 16th Annual Wine Fest!

Clarksville’s 16th Annual Wine Festival was a success! Despite the cold and windy weather, The Chamber was still thrilled by this year’s the turnout. They estimate that over 1,100 visitors came to this year’s event.
This festival was the Chamber’s first major event of the year. This great turnout points toward further successful events down the road; the Clarksville Chamber has many more planned and coming up.
The Chamber would first like to thank and recognize Patricia & Bradford Charles—the owners of The Delicate Flower—for their willingness to host the event on their grounds again this year. Sheila Cuykendall states, “There is so much work to prepare for an event and they are so gracious to the Chamber and town for their hospitality.”
They would also like to thank Town Manager Jeff Jones and the town crew for all their help preparing the town for this event. Along that same line, they are thanking the Clarksville Police Department, the Chamber Board, and the Town Council.
Second, the Chamber gives its thanks to the two band who entertained Saturday’s crowd—The Premiere Trio and The Tobacco Road Band; thanks for the fabulous job!
The following Chamber Board members were thanked for their help setting up and working the event: Karen Whitten, Karin Kuhn, Scott Burgess, Patricia Charles, Jennifer Williamson, Audrea Smiley, Martijn Broeders, Sherry Shriver, Christy Arundale and Erica Romano. Thanks!
The Chamber also thanked the following volunteers: Stephen Maroon, Carol Brown, Rose Baggerly, Karen & Johnny Johnston, Janet DuVal, Janice Colgate, JC & Nancy Eldreth, Eveline Broeders, Jeanie Williams, Mike Cuykendall, Ryan Cuykendall, Nick Romano, Hudson Howard, Wayne Elliott, Joe Lombardino & Howie.
And finally, the following businesses: Clarksville Water Sports, Billings Ice, Karin Kuhn Realtor/Coldwell Banker Advantage, Sugar It Up, The Delicate Flower B & B , For Your Occasions Event Rentals, Edmonds Waste Removal, HHM Porta Toilets, TouchstoneBank, Lake Country Dental, Mecklenburg County Tourism, CEDA, Harrell’s Waterproofing, The Clarksville Baptist Church, Buggs Island Baby, Virginia Avenue Mall, and Cooper’s Landing Inn.
Thanks all for making this a stellar success!