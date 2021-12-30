Quilts wanted!

Lake Country Quilters will host their Quilt Show on April 9, 2022 from 10-4 pm at the Clarksville Presbyterian Church, located at 502 Virginia Avenue in Clarksville, VA. Admission to the show is $3.00 per person.
We invite all quilters to enter their favorite quilt or two. To request guidelines for entering and a registration form, send an email to the following address: lakecountryquilters@gmail.com<mailto:lakecountryquilters@gmail.com.
Tickets for the raffle quilt, “A Gathering of Rainbows” (size: 83 x97") are $2 each or 3 for $5 will be available at the show. The drawing will be at 3:30pm. The winner need not be present.
Proceeds from the raffle quilt will be donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. More information on this worthwhile cause can be found at www.imaginationlibrary.com.
The Raffle quilt will be on display at the Burnett Library and Learning Center, 914 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA.
The Guild meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month at the Burnett Library and Learning Center.