Stop by Clarksville’s Big Lake Flea Market for Mother’s Day gifts!

Over 50 spaces are filled for this year’s Big Lake Flea Market. So we are excited to have the streets filling up with Bargains Galore for the weekend! Treat Mom to a fun day of shopping and dining right here in Clarksville!
Big Lake Flea Market in Clarksville on Saturday, May 8th. This year’s vendors are representing not only the local but also surrounding areas. Treat yourself to one our newest local food trucks Mezquital, and Kona Ice….also Twisted Cakes will be here with funnel cakes and grab a big bag of old fashion kettle korn. After you’ve sampled the various delectable treats, you’ll want to visit the variety of Flea Market Vendors selling yard sale items: anything from decorations, clothing, old toys, household items, antiques and collectibles, there will also be crafts vendors selling anything from handmade signs, gift baskets, jewelry, driftwood just in time for Mother’s Day along with other great gift ideas, plus there are a few commercial vendors such as Origami owl, Pure Romance and many promotional vendors on hand.
In addition to the vendors, the Clarksville Shops and restaurants will be hosting specials throughout the day, too, so make time on your Saturday to visit with them.
Vendors will be located on the pavement (in the parallel parking spaces) along Virginia Avenue from 2nd Street to 6th Street, spaced apart this year due to Covid. Thus, vehicle parking will be available in the lots of Wells Fargo Bank and behind the Virginia Avenue Mall, plus on the sides streets of Downtown Clarksville. Virginia Avenue will not be closed for this event, please exercise extra caution around the vendor areas. The road isn’t closed for this event just the parking spaces.
Get ready to hit the streets early (vendors will be ready at 8 am) and make your plans to spend a fun day in Virginia’s only lakeside town.