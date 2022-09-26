Clarksville Lion Receives Award

Each year, the Clarksville Lions Club recognizes and extends the “Lion of the Year Award” to a deserving member. This year’s recipient is Lion Karen Bona. During the year, Lion Karen has demonstrated characteristics commensurate with a true Lion; that is, she is committed, dedicated, and willing to serve for the betterment of the community.
Lion Karen currently serves as secretary for the Clarksville Lions and is truly the key to the overall success of the club. No doubt the club secretary is a daunting job, but Lion Karen has consistently shown her willingness to not only proficiently, but expertly juggle all tasks and assignments given to her, completing them each effortlessly and on time.
As secretary, she is the liaison between the Clarksville club and both district and International Lions clubs. One might view Lion Karen as the heart of communications for the Clarksville club ensuring that all monthly membership reports, monthly service activities report, and all meeting minutes are generated and timely submitted to required organization parties.
Eager to be the best Lion possible, Lion Karen without hesitation attends Lion sponsored conferences, meetings, and training sessions. Her goal is not only to learn as much information on the organization and its mission, but also to perform and to share what she has learned with other club members.
Since becoming a club member, she has never missed a club meeting, is always prepared, and is forward thinking. Although her secretarial responsibilities are demanding, she is always willing to “step in” to get the job done. She is a member of the club’s Fundraising Committee and Chairperson of the Budget Committee.
You are apt to see Lion Karen at any event sponsored by the Clarksville Lions. She has worked tirelessly coordinating the eyeglasses recycling effort, played a major role planning and executing the club’s scavenger hunt, assisted conducting vision screenings to school students and residents, participated in the highway cleanup effort, spearheaded the club’s effort to help replenish shelves at the Food Pantry. These are but a few services that Lion Karen has devoted time and energy. She is committed to serving the community. The Clarksville Lions and the community congratulate Lion Karen Bona for her contributions and for being selected Lion of the Year.