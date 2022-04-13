Occoneechee State Park Programs May - June 2022

Snaps and Apps
Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4:00-5:30 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Visitor Center
Join Virginia Master Naturalists and park staff for an introduction to the iNaturalist smartphone app used to identify and map various flora and fauna using the camera on your smartphone. Participants must be 13 years of age or older to attend and should meet at the picnic area behind the visitor center. There is no fee for this program; however, the $7 parking fee still applies.
Historic Plantation Trail Hike
Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Terrace Gardens Parking Area
On this guided hike guests will learn about the fascinating history of Occoneechee Plantation and discover some of the plants and animals that call the plantation home. Participants should bring water, weather-appropriate clothing and wear close-toed shoes. There is no fee for this program, but the standard $7 parking fee applies.
Historic Plantation Trail Hike
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Terrace Gardens Parking Area
On this guided hike guests will learn about the fascinating history of Occoneechee Plantation and discover some of the plants and animals that call the plantation home. Participants should bring water, weather-appropriate clothing and wear close-toed shoes. There is no fee for this program, but the standard $7 parking fee applies.
National Kids to Parks Day - Butterfly Adventure
Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Location: Splash Park Parking Area
Join rangers on an adventure into the park pollinator fields to explore the world of butterflies, bees, and other pollinating insects that help keep our ecosystem going. While in the pollinator gardens guests may encounter other types of animals as well such as Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, Eastern Bluebirds, Northern Cardinals, and even White-tailed Deer. The area is also home to many beautiful wildflowers such brown-eyed susan, purple prairie clover, partridge pea, and many more. Guests should dress for the weather, wear close-toed shoes, and bring water.
National Trails Day - Leave No Trace Clean-up
Saturday, June 4, 2021 from 8:00-11:00 a.m.
Location: Visitor Center
Calling all hikers to celebrate National Trails Day with us as we host a Leave No Trace trail litter clean-up event. All participants will receive free admission into the park and be supplied with trash bags/gloves. Participants can then hike any trail they wish while collecting litter along the way. Trash collected in bags can be left for pickup at each trailhead. Participants should dress for the weather, wear close-toed shoes, and bring water. There is no fee to participate, and the $7 parking fee will be waived for all participants.
Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day - Terrace Gardens Walk
Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Location: Terrace Gardens Parking Area
Join rangers on a guided hike along the plantation trail to celebrate Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day. Participants will learn about the history of the Occoneechee Plantation, a 19th century mansion, that once stood on the grounds as well as the plants and animals that call the area home today. Guests should dress for the weather, wear close-toed shoes, and bring water. There is no fee to participate however the $7 parking fee still applies.