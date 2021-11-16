Virginia War Memorial Walkway of Honor Dedication

Under clear blue skies and at the foot of the statue of “Memory” the Southside Virginia dedication of the Walkway of Honor was held on Thursday, May 27. This event was the culmination of a two-year project that involved raising $100,000 and the purchase and placement of 182 bricks honoring Southside Virginia heroes.
The project was initiated by Joyce French and Ted Daniel in early 2019 following discussions with Lieutenant General Joseph R. Inge, USA (Ret), a native of Mecklenburg County and secretary of the War Memorial Foundation. General Inge was eager to see an initiative that would give Southside Virginia veterans the visibility at the State War Memorial that their patriotism, valor and love of country deserves and demands. Ted and Joyce wanted to achieve an awareness of Southside Virginia with the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and staff and they also wanted to make the citizens of Southside aware of the War Memorial and its significance. A mission was underway.
After researching options, obtaining the sponsorship of the Walkway of Honor was the mechanism chosen to achieve this mission because of the visibility that would be provided to our veterans. As noted by the War Memorial, “The Walkway of Honor circles around the Shrine of Memory and overlooks the James River. It serves as a solemn place where visitors can come for a moment of respite and reflection…The Walkway is truly special, as it is a unique ‘community monument,’ constantly growing with the help of supporters who want to honor and remember those important to them.”
The Virginia War Memorial has a history of expanding its recognition of Virginia veterans. “Engraved on its stone and glass walls, the Shrine of Memory originally had the names of Virginians who died as a result of hostile action in World War II and Korea. An addition was dedicated in 1981 to honor those killed in the Vietnam War, and in 1996 the names of those killed in the Persian Gulf were added. There are approximately 12,000 names from: WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and Persian Gulf War. These names are arranged first by counties and cities and then alphabetically.” Reflecting the different character of war today, the Commonwealth has recently completed an expansion to the Shrine to honor the over 250 Virginians killed in the Global War on Terror.
The Southside Virginia segment of the Walkway provides the opportunity to recognize your special veteran by name, date, unit of service and hometown. In 2019 over 41,000 citizens, patriots, and historic tourists visited the War Memorial and were afforded the opportunity to experience and reflect on the tribute Virginia pays to its veterans living and dead. The names of Southside veterans will be the first ones viewed by future visitors to the Memorial Walkway of Honor.
To acquire sponsorship of the Walkway of Honor, the project had to raise $100,000 in donations. In June 2019, two events were held in Mecklenburg and Halifax to first, honor WWII veterans on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, and second, make potential donors aware of the project. A third event was held in conjunction with Veterans Day in November 2019 in Danville. By early 2020, contributions from local governments, businesses and individuals totaled the required $100,000 to secure the sponsorship. Funding for all special events and mailings was provided by Joyce French, Ted Daniel and General Inge at no cost to the Walkway initiative.
Through a generous contribution from J. A. Barker Construction in South Hill, a large stone marker was delivered and placed at the mouth of the Walkway and by February a plaque was installed in the stone noting the Southside Virginia sponsorship. Southside Virginia was now insured permanent recognition at the Virginia War Memorial.
The May 27th dedication ceremony was attended by approximately 140 Southside citizens or former citizens. The keynote speaker was Lt. General Inge who offered moving comments about remembering our heroes. General Inge mentioned many individuals who had been role models for him as a young man; people who encouraged him and directly impacted his decision to make a career in the U.S. Army. He spoke of the many heroes in Company E (Chase City) and Company F (South Boston) that sacrificed so much in World War II. But General Inge noted that there were many other heroes that followed WWII. He recognized the fact that those involved in subsequent wars must also be remembered…Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf and the War on Terror.
General Inge said “while working with Joyce on this project, I learned of a very special hometown hero. His name is Fred Burton; he was from Chase City and was about my age. Fred was a SPEC 4 in the United States Army serving in Vietnam when in March 1969 he gave his life in service to this country. At just the age of 20, Fred was killed in action and received the award of a Silver Star for his heroism. Let me share his Citation:”
“For gallantry in action while engaged in military operations against an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. Specialist Four Burton distinguished himself while serving as a Rifleman with Company A, 3d Battalion, 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division. In March 1969, Specialist Burton volunteered to join a group of comrades who were going on a sweep of a contact area of the previous day in order to locate some missing personnel. As the group approached the area they came under heavy automatic weapons fire from still hidden enemy. Instead of moving back from his location, Specialist Burton held his ground and brought the enemy under fire, pinning them down while his comrades were able to move to safety. During the battle, Specialist Burton was mortally wounded by the enemy fire. His complete selflessness, exceptional courage, and exemplary devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.”
Mrs. Lucy Burton of Chase City, Fred’s mother, and four of Fred’s’ siblings were in attendance. Mrs. Burton was recognized for the loss of her heroic son and presented an American flag pin as a memento acknowledging the family’s sacrifice.
It has been stated that “this country has not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans. As civilians we owe an unpayable debt to all our military. The men of WWII were the greatest generation, Korea the forgotten, Vietnam the trampled, the Cold War unsung and Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan vets underestimated.” As we celebrate the completion of our Southside Walkway project, we realize our efforts have been in total harmony with these observations. We must, and we will, remember and honor all veterans who have served our nation. Future generations must be educated on the sacrifices made by those who have served. The Southside Walkway of Honor is a step in that direction.
Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial and Ms. Pam Seay, President of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation welcomed the Southside delegation and spoke on the importance of the Southside Initiative and its impact in recognizing the heroes of Mecklenburg, Halifax, and Pittsylvania counties. Ms. Seay noted that in conjunction with this initiative, the Virginia War Memorial had committed to reserve the first three sections of the Walkway of Honor for bricks to commemorate and honor Southside heroes. She further remarked on the significant percentage of bricks that Southside had already acquired. Information for obtaining a brick to honor your veteran can be obtained from Joyce French or Ted Daniel.