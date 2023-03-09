STEEL MAGNOLIAS opens at The Colonial Center on Saturday, March18 at 7:00 p.m.

South Hill, VA – March 1, 2023: Robert Harling’s most well-known and beloved play, STEEL MAGNOLIAS will be produced by the Colonial Actors Theatre Society (C.A.T.S.) at the Colonial Center in South Hill beginning on Saturday, March 18, at 7:00 p.m. Additional showtimes are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on March 24 & 25, with Sunday matinee performances on March 19 & 26 at 2:30 p.m. STEEL MAGNOLIAS is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. This production has been sponsored by Touchstone Bank, Williams Enterprises of South Hill, and Watkins Hearing Aids Center.
Nearly everyone knows the story of STEEL MAGNOLIAS due to the highly successful 1989 movie adaptation which starred Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, and Daryl Hannah.
In this mostly hilarious yet heart-warming tale of love, friendship, strength, and loss, Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. Along with her anxious and eager assistant, Annelle, Truvy styles the hair of many of the women about town including: wealthy widow and former first lady of Chinquapin, Clairee Belcher; local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”); intelligent and compassionate career woman M’Lynn; and M’Lynn’s daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town.
This extremely talented ensemble cast features Karen Terry as Truvy, Stephanie Black as Ouiser, Kris Walker as Clairee, Molly Kalua as Shelby, Elizabeth Black as Annelle, and Liz Brown as M’Lynn. Directed by Debra Wright.
The Colonial Center is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill, VA. Tickets for STEEL MAGNOLIAS are $15 each, but discounted rates are available to groups of ten people or more. To purchase tickets or for more information, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.