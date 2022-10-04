YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Coming to The Colonial Center October 8 - 16

South Hill, VA – September 26, 2022: The C.A.T.S. Community Theatre and L.Y.N.X. Drama Club production of YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN opens in less than two weeks! This beloved Broadway musical has won many awards over the years and this talented cast of youngsters can’t wait to show audiences what they have been working on for the past two months.
With delightfully catchy music, all of the familiar Peanuts characters, a kite-eating tree, a dancing blanket, and a talented cast comprised entirely of performers aged 18 and under, YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is sure to entertain audience members of all ages.
Starring Grayson Kellett as Charlie Brown, Molly Kalua as Lucy, Stephen Berry as Snoopy, Emma Jones as Sally, David Rimon as Linus, J.D. Rimon as Schroeder, Eldana Ayele as Peppermint Patty, Josie Corey as Frieda and Blanket, and Dagy Ayele as Marcie.
Performances will be held on October 8, 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinee performances on October 9 & 16 at 2:30 p.m. This production has been sponsored Parker Oil Company, Boyd Honda of South Hill, Boyd Chrysler-Dodge- Jeep-Ram on South Hill, and Boyd Chevrolet of Emporia.
Tickets are $15 each. To purchase tickets or for more information about this production and the rest of The Colonial Center’s 2022 season, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Box Office is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill, VA. Be sure to ask about discounted group rates on tickets which are available to parties of ten people or more.
YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams- Witmark, LLC. (www.concordtheatricals.com) Based on the Comic Strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz; book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner; Additional dialogue by Michael Mayer; and additional music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa.