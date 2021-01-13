The Chase City 2020 Christmas Home Decorating Contest winners are as follows.
For the Doorway category:
- 1st- Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Farrer located at 223 Jeffrey’s Avenue
- 2nd- Mr. and Mrs. J. Eddie Bratton, 912 W. Sycamore Street
- 3rd- Mrs. Joyce Greene, 564 Boyd Street
For the Novelty category:
- 1st- Mr. and Mrs. Munsey Moore located at 718 Boyd Street
- 2nd- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mills, 124 Pine Tree Lane
- 3rd- Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Toone, 570 Huston Street
For the Religious category:
- 1st- Mr. Ken Vaiden located at 642 Hudgins Street
- 2nd- Mr. and Mrs. James Borowski, 407 Walker Street
- 3rd- Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Wallace (Nativity located at the corner of Marshall Street and East Second Street), 315 Marshall Street
For the Overall category:
- 1st- Mr. and Mrs. Glen Gillispie for “Shadow Lawn” located at 27 N. Main Street
- 2nd- Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Bigger, 105 Pine Tree Lane
- 3rd- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Johnson, 233 Jeffrey’s Avenue
and the Tri-Color Award went to Mr. Ken Vaiden for his display at 642 Hudgins Street.