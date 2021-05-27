Valor & Grace cuts ribbon for new education venture

Valor & Grace Literacy Cove has officially held a ribbon cutting for their location on Virginia Avenue in Clarksville. The ceremony was likely held off due to COVID-19 regulations. In an event sponsored by the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, founder Andrea Smiley cut the ribbon Tuesday morning. The Chamber head and Town Manager were both present to wish Smiley a blessed opening and luck going forward.
The Literacy Cove is in the midst of hosting their first annual Summer Series. The Kickoff event hosted by Blue Creek Cove and guest speaker Anthony Swann, Virginia’s Teacher of the Year, went off without a hitch on May 15. So far, Valor & Grace has hosted three of the seven aforementioned events for grades K-8.
The rest of the summer series events will be limited to 25 children in order to maintain social distancing. Registration for each event is available now on Valor & Grace’s Facebook page, and the link can also be sent via email by contacting th.literacy.cove.clarksville@gmail.com. The cost for each event is $15 per child, per event unless they are already under contract at the Cove.
The remaining events are as follows:
- June 1: Music Exploration with Carter Music & Art School, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Valor & Grace Literacy Cove
- June 15: Jewelry Making with Amber Carwile, Owner of Sweet Violet, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Valor & Grace Literacy Cove
- June 22: Kids Paint Night with Bridgett McCowan, Educator/Education Consultant, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Valor & Grace Literacy Cove
- June 29th: Finale & Celebration, Ice cream & Vision Boards in Partnership with the Clarksville YMCA, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at the YMCA Annex
Contact Aundrea Smiley with the Valor & Grace Literacy Cove for any questions!