Leslie Walker Named to Hollins University Spring 2022 Dean's List

ROANOKE—Hollins University congratulates Leslie Walker of Baskerville, VA, on earning Dean's List honors during the spring 2022 semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Leslie!
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate liberal arts education for women and selected graduate programs for women and men. The university features 29 undergraduate majors and 15 coed graduate and certificate programs.
Hollins is also home to a nationally recognized creative writing program; the innovative Batten Leadership Institute; and the Rutherfoord Center for Experiential Learning, which encompasses study abroad at an array of destinations around the world, domestic and international internships with top tier businesses and organizations, and undergraduate research opportunities in a range of fields.