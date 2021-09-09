V&G plans new Fall Series for parents

After the success of their Summer Series roster of events, Valor & Grace Literacy Cove has planned a new Fall Series to kick off on September 14. This new line of events go by the title “Empowering Parents through Restorative Coaching” and aims help parents navigate the return to school.
The Fall Series roster is as follows:
- Navigating the return to school on September 14 from 6:15-7:00p.m. hosted by Aundrea Smiley and Elizabeth Loftis. Virtual attendance will be available.
- Restorative language on September 28 from 6:15-7:00p.m. hosted by Aundrea Smiley and Elizabeth Loftis. Virtual attendance will be available.
- Mommy & Me Oily Make and Take on October 5 from 6:15p.m.-7:15p.m. hosted by Aundrea Smiley and Elizabeth Loftis. Virtual attendance will be available.
- What’s positive reinforcement? On October 19 from 6:15-7:00p.m. hosted by Aundrea Smiley and Elizabeth Loftis. Virtual attendance will be available.
- Make & Take a play Calendar on November 2 from 6:15-7:00p.m. hosted by Aundrea Smiley and Elizabeth Loftis. Virtual attendance will be available.
- Finale & Celebration with a Q&A, Apple Bar, & Resource Bundle November 16 from 6:15-7:00p.m. hosted by Aundrea Smiley and Elizabeth Loftis. Virtual attendance will be available.
All courses will cost $15 per attendee. To register, go to Valor & Grace Literacy Cove’s Facebook page, find the event you would like to sign up for, and go to the comments to fill out their registration Google doc. For any questions, please contact them through Facebook Messenger.