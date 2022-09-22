Fall is here and with it comes Mecklenburg County’s annual Autumn events. Boydton, Chase City, and Clarksville are all celebrating in style with a calendar full of upcoming events for locals and tourists alike. Get ready to have your weekends packed with fall fun!
Boydton
- Friday, October 7 — The Boyd Tavern will host their third “Sit and Sip” events on the front porch of the historic building Friday, October 7th from 5p.m. to 9p.m. Come on by and kick back on the largest front porch in Mecklenburg County! Customers will be treated to music, food, and local wine and beer from the Factory Street Brewing Company and Rosemont Winery. The Boyd Tavern is located at 449 Washington Street in Boydton.
- Saturday, October 29 — Locals have been looking forward to 2022’s Boydton Day for two years. Mark your calendars now for the return of this festival! There will be a Cruise In, Live Music, a Parade at 10a.m., Craft Vendors, a Petting Zoo, a Bouncy House, Food Trucks, and so much more! There will also be a “Crush Cancer & Costume Contest 5K” that morning at 8a.m. with an adjoined Trick or Treat at 9a.m. The 5k will take place along the Tobacco Heritage Trail. For more info on the 5k run, contact Angela Blue on Facebook.
Chase City
- Saturday, October 1 — Chase City’s Volunteer Fire Department is back with another Fish Fry event for the community. They’ll feed anyone with $10 for a plate of fish, baked beans, slaw, hushpuppies, dessert and a drink. You can purchase a ticket ahead of time by talking to any of the local firefighters, or come on by and purchase a plate at the door Saturday, October 1 from 5p.m. to 7p.m. They offer an eat-in and take-out option. Come on out and support the local fire department!
- Tuesday, October 11 through Saturday, October 15 — The South Central Fair has announced this fall’s fair date: Tuesday, October 11 through Saturday, October 15! You can look forward to the South Central Idol Competition, amusement rides, craft vendors, the Demolition Derby, the petting zoo, exclusive fair foods, a tractor pull, as well as so much more during the entire week-long event!
- Saturday, October 22 — The Chase City Airport is hosting its last Fly-In event of the season Saturday, October 22 on Aviation Day. Plenty of free breakfast will be prepared for the event at 8:30a.m. Stop on by at 287 Hangar Road in Chase City.
- Saturday, October 29 — The Chase City Chamber had to cancel their last Party at the Pavilion on the schedule for this summer due to weather in September, but they have rescheduled the event for Friday, October 29th! Mad Max and the Groove Train will be back in town for this year’s last Summer Concert Series event. Bring your lawn chairs and come down to the Chase City Pavilion to drink and be merry while enjoying some live music, local food, and drinks. Admission is $5, and gates open at 5p.m. with music beginning at 6p.m. through 9p.m.
- Monday, October 31 — Chase City will be rounding out the packed month with the annual Trunk-or-Treat event to be held on the Pavilion grounds this year from 6p.m. to 8p.m. There will be live music, food, and trick-or-treating fun on this spooky night!
Clarksville
- Everyday — The Junction, LLC located along Highway 58 has reopened for the Fall season. Their fall business hours will be Fridays 1p.m. to 6p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 10a.m. to 6p.m. Locals can go now to enjoy their pumpkins patch, corn pit, and other fun activities. We look forward to this year’s Corn Maze announcement, hopefully coming soon!
- Saturday, October 1 — Clarksville is jumping into the fall spirit beginning the first day of October. The Annual Harvest Days Festival will be Saturday, October 1 from 9a.m. to 3p.m. Come on down to the Virginia Avenue strip for seasonal crafts sellers, baked goods, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, and so much more! Clarksville will be dressed seasonally thanks to the creative lamppost contest reigning through the month of October.
- Over 60 vendors will line the streets of Virginia Avenue Saturday morning offering one of a kind crafts from 9a.m. to 3p.m.
- Come over early for the petting zoo offered by Twisted “W” Farms which will feature ponies, bunnies, a goat and a calf for the little ones to pet over at the Pocket Park at the corner of Virginia Avenue and 4th Street. Following the petting zoo, the chamber will set up a “Pumpkin Painting Booth” where kids can purchase a pumpkin and enjoy time painting from 10a.m. to 2p.m.
- Clarksville’s shops will also be offering specials and deals throughout the area to celebrate the season! The Chamber encourages everyone to come on our and enjoy the beautiful autumn weather and activities that will be available the first Saturday of October. The event is free and open to the public.
- Events will continue into the afternoon and evening with the last Lake Country Cruise-In beginning at 4p.m. and Lake Life Live Summer Music event for $5 admission; the Blackwater Band will be performing October 1. Gates for the music event will open at 5p.m.
- Saturday, October 8 — Buggs Island Brewery will be getting into the Halloween spirit early on Saturday, October 8 with their “Barktober Fest.” Join them all day for shopping, yoga, a raffle, a K9 demonstration, and even a costume contest! They will also have adoptable dogs on site to meet and maybe bring home a new friend.
- Monday, October 31 — Clarksville will also host their annual “Trick or Treat the Ave” Monday, October 31 in celebration of Halloween. Stay tuned with the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page for more announcements regarding October events.