The Clarksville Lions Give Gift Boxes to Seniors

When we can help our seniors, it’s always a success! Thanks to the support received from the community, the Clarksville Lions sponsored “We Just Love Our Seniors” campaign was a huge success.
In the beginning of October, staff of the Clarksville Health & Rehabilitation Center identified 12 residents who could use additional everyday toiletries to make their residency more comfortable. Items such as
tissue, deodorant, bath wash and soap, toothpaste and others were identified. The Clarksville Lions Club then reached out to the community to notify them of the campaign, and individuals started filling the donation boxes that were placed at the Clarksville’s Burnett Library and the Clarksville YMCA with the requested items.
At the end of the 30-day campaign, members of the Lions club delivered beautiful gift boxes to the residents. The residents were most gracious as they received their gifts and extended their thanks.
Several of them agreed to take pictures, beaming as they held their newly received gift boxes.
The Clarksville Lions would like to extend a hearty “thank you” to the community and to the Library and YMCA, for making this another success story.