Southern Piedmont Master Naturalist Program November 2021

Historic Plantation Trail Hike at Occoneechee State Park
Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9:00 –10:00 a.m.
On this guided hike guests will learn about the fascinating history of Occoneechee Plantation and discover some of the plants and animals that call the plantation home. Participants should bring water, weather-appropriate clothing and wear close-toed shoes. There is no fee for this program, but the standard $7 parking fee applies.
Munford Trail & Cemetery Guided Hike
Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10:00 -- Noon
Join the Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists and US Army Corps of Engineers on a hike to the Munford Cemetery. Learn about Robert Munford III (1737-1783), an American playwright, civic leader and soldier in the Revolutionary War. This easy hike will culminate at the Munford cemetery/gravesite, where the group will give the cemetery an autumn clean-up. Please bring water and work gloves. No fee. Meet at the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area at the end of Greenwood Road/823 in Boydton. Call Terri at (703) 942-6321 with any questions.