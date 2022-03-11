Clarksville Over-55 Show March 20

Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, the Double Nickel Players will perform a “Sunday Funnies” show on Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center in Clarksville.
The actors and singers—all over age 55—took a two-year break during the pandemic but have lined up an ambitious schedule worthy of performers much younger.
In “Sunday Funnies,” they’ll update the story of the Three Little Pigs, with a building inspector involved. Their Little Red Riding Hood skit will, of course, include a crotchety grandmother and an aging wolf. Another group will recreate a You Tube video of “Tiny Dancers,” with puppet-like characters.
A short play called “KRZY” will feature a radio station on its last legs with prima donnas, both male and female. There will be several solo musical and comedy performances.
It was on Feb. 23, 2012, when the Clarksville group started “Double Nickel Players,” creating stage roles for an age group often overlooked in conventional theaters. Many of the organizers in 2012 are still with Double Nickel, including Irene Chapman, Peter Balys, Patricia Jutz, Sally Morgan, Karon Runyon, Dyan Willis and Nancy Barden.
The group moved on to hosting dinner mysteries, which are often sold out. One member, Irene Chapman, creates a story in which a mystery murderer is revealed during an evening of good food and drink. This year’s dinner will be held in September.
For “Sunday Funnies,” admission is free with no reserved seats. Donations are appreciated and earmarked for the theatre renovations.