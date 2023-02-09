Team member nominated for going above and beyond for patient.
Lovellah Ballesteros, BSN-RN, of South Hill, won the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital November Team Member of the Month award for her STAR (Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships) service. Ballesteros, a clinical nurse who specializes in caring for patients with complex health problems, has worked at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital since 2004.
A coworker nominated Ballesteros because of her caring and compassionate nature. On her own initiative, Ballesteros bought snacks, activities and other necessities for a patient who was having a tough time during their extended stay at the hospital.
“She did it because she cares about people, about those we see, meet and care for,” David Matthews, R.N., said.
Ballesteros is passionate about helping others without expecting anything in return. She says she believes many people suffer silently and kindness goes a long way.
“I feel honored and privileged to win this award,” she said. “I am always willing to help anyone in need whether it’s a patient, employee or a visitor. For me, it’s always a rewarding feeling to be able to help.”
Ballesteros received the STAR service award, a STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wanted for the month of December and a $40 gift card.