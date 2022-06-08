Dixie Youth closes out season with Hit-a-Thon fundraiser

On behalf of the Clarksville Dixie Youth Board we would like to thank all the coaches, parents, grandparents, guardians, volunteers, sponsors and community for all their during the 2022 baseball & softball season. We had over 300 children and 27 teams join us during regular season and it was one of the most memorable years we have had.
Receiving awards for over the fence homeruns were Emilee Smith, KJ Gregory, Brayden Shriver and Bentley Powell. They were presented an award and money from Lise Burnett & Karin Kuhn with Caldwell Banker Advantage who sponsor this award every season.
President of Clarksville Dixie Youth, Dan Willbourne along with John Puryear presented the Josh and Brad Puryear Award to Bentley Powell of the Clarksville Ozone Team. Dan Wilbourne along with Donnie Smith presented the Chrissy Smith Award to Alexis Lauria of the Clarksville Belles Team. These awards go to players that shows hard work, determination, and excellent sportsmanship. These awards are long-time traditions for the ballpark. Michelle Matthews received the Gerald Shaver Award for her outstanding achievements and dedication to this season.
As part of our fundraising efforts this year, the Clarksville Dixie Youth players participated in a Hit-A-Thon. Medals were given to the player in each division that hit the ball the farthest and also to the player that raised the most money during the event. Here are the winners of the Hit-a-thon.
Our distance winners were as follows: TBall-Kingston Gregory, Coach Pitch-Kaleb Clary, Minors-Tanner Swain, Ozone-Dawson Williford, SweeTees-Mia Medina and Jade Talbott, Ponytails-Hayden Down, Maddy Wood, Kaitlynn McGee and Aaleah Hawk, Belles-Erin Cranfill
Our most money raised winners in each division each received a gift certificate to The Cottage Barn and they were as follows: Colton Elliott, Ryder Osborne, Samuel Vandermark, Case Jones, Oaklee Royster, Rose Morrison, McKenzie Dunham, Leslie Newton, Alexis Newton and Isabella Davis.
Raising over $1000 this season and receiving a $50 Hite’s Clothing Gift Card was Maddy Wood.
During Closing Ceremonies, we also honored all of our Team Sponsors with a plaque. Our sponsors this year were: Benchmark Community Bank, Worley Construction, Brankley Construction, Grave Digger and Sons, Alignments Plus, Skipwith Farm Repair, Thomas Woodworks, Clarksville Ruritans, Triple W Logging, HR Ramsey Construction, Clarksville Baptist Church, Kurt Royster Realtor, Sarah Hall Realtor, Strum Electric LLC, Karin Kuhn Realtor, State Farm Insurance, JM Gray Construction, United Country Virginia Realty, Valor & Grace Literacy Cove, Red Oak Excavating, Hite’s Clothing and Clarksville Auto Supply.
We want to send a sincere thank you to Jacob McQuain who has been our loyal and amazing regular season photographer and who is responsible for these great photos. Stay tuned to the paper where we will share our division All Stars in the next couple of weeks. Again, we thank every person that made our regular season amazing. It takes a village, and we are blessed to have such a large one!