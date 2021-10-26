Vulcan Materials donates pizza for front-line hospital workers on the night shift

Despite reports of overall decreases in COVID cases statewide, we are still in the midst of a pandemic. Hospitals are full, health care workers are exhausted, and people are still refusing to be vaccinated, causing unnecessary deaths. One local business hasn’t forgotten the need for morale boosting.
Vulcan Materials in South Hill recently had 17 pizzas delivered to front-line night shift workers at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.
Vice President of Patient Care Services Mary T. Hardin, said, “Thank you – they were enjoyed by many!”
“It is a very small gesture for what you all are going through,” Brandy Clary with Vulcan Materials in South Hill said. “Thanks to everyone for the hard work and relentlessness through these very tough times.”