Daughters celebrate patriotism

Patriotism has always been a major emphasis of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. With this in mind, it was appropriate that at its May meeting the local William Taylor Chapter of the DAR enjoyed a program focused on patriotism. This emphasis was appropriate in May because of the upcoming patriotic holidays – Memorial Day (May 31), Flag Day (June 14), and Independence Day (July 4) – all of which would occur before the chapter resumes its monthly meetings in the fall.
The program was a selection of patriotic music by soloist Liz Yon Hamlett, who studied music at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Liz, who is Lunenburg County’s Commissioner of the Revenue, is known among her colleagues in the statewide organization of Commissioners as the “singing commissioner” because she is often called upon to perform at the association’s events. She has even sung in the presence of the Governor of Virginia.
The May meeting place was decorated in the patriotic colors of red, white, and blue. Informal refreshments were served “summer picnic” style. Members each left the meeting with a desk-size flag for their home.