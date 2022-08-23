The Mecklenburg County Business Education Partnership will host its annual New Teacher Welcome Banquet on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the new Mecklenburg County Public Schools’ Middle / High School Complex in Baskerville, VA. They are seeking businesses to sponsor approximately 79 new teachers to Mecklenburg County Public Schools for a social and dinner.
The purpose of this program is to help these new teachers become familiar with local people and businesses who are supportive and are interested in education and a quality workforce in Mecklenburg County. By taking part in this event, businesses have the opportunity to make new friends, attract new customers, assist newcomers in locating pertinent needs in order to relocate to Mecklenburg County, and show their support for education.
The cost to sponsor a new teacher is $50.00. This sponsorship includes dinner for one business sponsor and one new teacher. If you would like to sponsor an additional teacher, the cost will be $25.00. They encourage business sponsors to attend so they can get to know the new teachers but sponsorship donations are accepted to help cover the cost of this event in lieu of attendance.
They will also present each new teacher with a gift bag so we are asking businesses to donate items for those bags. The new teachers thoroughly enjoy these goody bags! Please drop off items at your local Benchmark Bank in Chase City, South Hill, or Clarksville no later than September 9th. Please call Phyllis Bullock Eppes, Director with MCBEP, to find out more information at 434-480-1744 or e-mail her at director@mcbep.org.