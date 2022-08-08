Lake Country Quilters new meeting location

The Lake Country Quilters will be meeting at a new location for their September 15 meeting. The meeting will be held at 6p.m. at the Parish Hall at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church located 111 6th Street in Clarksville. It is a half a block off from Virginia Avenue. The Lake Country Quilters meet the third Thursday of each month, September through June. L
ots of fun with Block of the Month (BOM), acquiring quilting terminology and technique knowledge. Quilts shown by members each month. Invitation to all quilters, all ages and all levels of learning to quilt are welcome. Come join us!