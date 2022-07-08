Master Gardeners and Herb Society join forces at Halifax Farmers Market

The VCE Southside Master Gardeners will be joined by the Southside Virginia Herb Society for a make your own hypertufa container and information about herbs at the July 9th Second Saturday event at the Halifax Farmers Market from 8 to 11 AM. The $6 cost for the hypertufa container will cover all materials and supplies needed for you to make your own container to take home.
Hypertufa is a funny sounding word. It is the name of a process of making garden containers, ornaments, sculptures or stepping stones using Portland cement, perlite and peat. The process is easy and fun! The process was developed as a light weight substitute for volcanic rock called Tufa. Tufa was used to make Alpine troughs but is no longer available. We will have everything you need and will coach you through the process. It can be messy, so wear old clothes.
The Southside Virginia Herb Society will be on hand to discuss the importance of herbs. They will have herbal cookies, a newly released cookbook and plants for sale. There will be craft for kids over 5 to make an angel out of fragrant tea bags. There is no charge for this activity and all supplies will be provided.
Both groups will be on hand to answer your gardening and herb questions. There will also be fresh produce, organic meat, eggs and baked goods for sale by the regular vendors plus the indoor market with crafts, herbal soaps and salves, collectibles and yes, even some barn quilts. Hoping to see you on the 9th!