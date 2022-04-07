The 50th anniversary of the J F Webb class of 1970 got its cancellation notice from Covid 19 in 2020. Attempts to revive the commemoration could not happen until this year. The date has been set for June 4, 2022.
Organizers are now attempting to contact as many classmates as possible to let them know that the 50th will soon happen and to gather classmates contact information. If a ’70 Webb classmate has passed, the group wants to know that as well in order to recognize and give tribute to them.
If you are a 1970 graduate of J F Webb High School in Oxford, NC or you know someone who is, and if there is any doubt that the organizers do not have your name and your contact information or that of another classmate, please send that information to Frank Timberlake at either frankt@rftimberlake.com or call or text to (919) 805-0055.
The 1970 graduating class was the last group dubbed as Wildcats. From 1971 forward Webb has been known as the Warriors.