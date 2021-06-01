South Hill Aglow meeting face-to-face for first time in 2021!

Join the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse as we continue the conversation of releasing the results of past trauma on Saturday, May 29th at 1:30 pm. Word of God International Ministries, under the leadership of Pastor Anthony Dagner and CoPastor Shelly Dagner, is our host for our first face-to-face meeting of 2021! We'd love for you to join us for the interview and special book signing at 1171 East Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA.
We will continue our interview with Jillynn Washington, author of The Poetic Truth of God, Exchanging Beauty for Ashes. Overseer Jillynn is a wife, mother, business owner, and scholar that advocates for others to overcome life challenges and emphasizes the importance of spiritual transformation through Christ. She has studied and worked in the social work and human service field for over a decade where her devotion to the well-being of others has crossed paths with spreading the beauty of salvation and walking in purpose.
You will be able to meet and talk with this prolific author as Jillynn welcomes guests to the book signing portion of this event!
Registration is required if you plan to join us face to face. Please use this link to register in advance and honor the request to wear a mask: https://docs.google.com/.../15tBWY_H4PreQkn1.../edit
Please contact Rachel Brown at southhillaglow@gmail.com if you have any questions or check out the event on the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse Facebook page!