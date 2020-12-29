Clarksville did not disappoint this year in the Christmas cheer department. While the Town was forced to change events to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, the citizens of Clarksville took up the challenge to make this year even more magical.
This year’s annual Grand Illumination ceremony was held virtually so all could safely view the lighting of the Christmas tree. This virtual event was held via Facebook on December 2. Thanks to support from sponsors, the tree grew four feet and even sported some new decorations!
The following Friday, Santa showed up to tour the town in his sleigh boat with help from Clarskville Police and Fire Departments. Santa’s route was posted on the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber’s Facebook page prior to the event so all could come out to wave at him.
Last but not least, the Town held a light competition to spark some Christmas joy during this extraordinary year; the Parade of Lights was held every night from December 12 through the 24 beginning at 6:30p.m. Citizens and local businesses were all encouraged to participate for a chance to win Chamber bucks, cookies from the local business Sugar It Up and a special medallion.
Citizens were able to vote for their three favorites by commenting on the Parade of Lights event page on Facebook or by liking their favorite display’s photos on the event page. Winners were announced on December 22. They are as follows:
Third place went to All Blown Up for Christmas! By the George family. They received $25 in Chamber cash as well as Christmas light cookies from Sugar It Up and a medallion.
Second place went to the Swain Family Christmas light display. The Swain family received $50 in Chamber cash, cookies from Sugar It Up, and a special second place medallion.
The first place winner of the Parade of Lights event was Christmas by the Lake from Sue Weakly. She received $100 in Chamber cash, cookies from Sugar It Up and a lovely first place medallion.
The Clarksville Chamber has hinted at the possibility of this becoming an annual event. Some honorable mentions went to the Deck the Diehls and Frosty & Christmas at the Cove displays.