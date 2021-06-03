The Paulettes: Winners of the 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award

Thomas and Rose Marie Paulette are excellent examples of the volunteers we cherish here at Virginia State Parks. The Paulettes have served as camp hosts and volunteers for 24 years; this season will be their 25th year. The following is taken from their award nomination written by Staunton River State Park Manager Cameron Lipscomb.
Their typical stint in the park as camp hosts is three months, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. However, in 2020 they stayed with us for five months because we had no other camp host available. They have been camp hosts at Occoneechee and Staunton River. As a camp host, the Paulettes are usually one of the first contacts guests have with the park. They are always welcoming to guests and help them get to their sites, and even help set them up when needed. Since they are from Halifax, they offer even more to our guests by providing local information on whatever they are looking for.
They have a strong connection to the park and the local community and want our camping guests to have the best time they can at our park. They love talking to guests and make the park feel like home to them during their stay. They work tirelessly to make sure the campground bathrooms are always clean, sites are ready and trash is picked up. Thomas helps with maintenance issues in the campground and has helped refurbish campsite timber and add a second parking space to some sites. They always help the Youth Conservation Corps program by making food for them during the three-week stays, providing them with emotional support, and doing their laundry.
They work endlessly to help the park, our staff, and our guests as much as they can. They went above and beyond in 2020, even in the face of a global pandemic. We receive endless positive comments and feedback from our guests about the amazing work the Paulettes do for our park. This park would not be the same without them.
What sets them apart is that they care about the safety of guests in the campground, specifically the children who ride their bikes and play around the campground. Rose Marie always brings signs that say "watch for children" and hangs them all around the campground to ensure guests are on the lookout for them and drive slowly. It really is all the little things they do that make a difference and an enjoyable atmosphere.
This year they have decided to donate a playground to the park to be placed in the campground. After talking with guests over the years, they have noticed that campers would like a playground in the campground. Thomas and Rose Marie are going to make sure that happens this year by spending their own money to help guests at our park.
They have also had a great impact on park staff. Since the Paulettes have been volunteering for 25 years now, they have come into contact with many staff members who currently work here and ones who have moved on to other state parks. At park meetings, someone always asks about Thomas and Rose Marie.
In summary, the Paulettes always go above and beyond what normal camp hosts do and genuinely help the park. Through their kind and personable natures, they truly make the park and campground home for guests. The amount of time and effort they put in goes well above what is asked, and they are always looking for things they can help with and ways they can help park staff.