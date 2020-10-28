Haunted Histories 2020: The haunting tales of two sisters

While some in Mecklenburg County may be acquainted with the tale of Lady Skipwith who is known to haunt The Wythe House in Colonial Williamsburg, they likely aren’t aware that there were two Lady Skipwiths. The first was Lady Ann Skipwith (formerly Miller) who married Sir Peyton Skipwith—the 7th Baronet of the Prestwould Skipwiths. The second was Lady Jean Skipwith (formerly Miller)—Lady Ann’s youngest sister.
Lady Ann and Peyton were married in 1765. According the tale told at The Wythe House, Lady Ann and Sir Peyton had a disagreement while attending a ball at The Wythe House. Lady Ann, full of rage and despair, fled the house and is said to have committed suicide.
Many have speculated that there was an affair going on between Sir Peyton and Lady Ann’s sister Jean that was at the root of this argument. This speculation comes from the fact that Sir Peyton and Lady Jean were married “soon” after her sister’s death. However, there are several important facts that go to disprove this story.
Firstly, Lady Ann did not die before, during, or after a ball at The Wythe House. Lady Ann reportedly died during the birth of her fourth child with Sir Peyton in 1779. Secondly, Lady Jean and Sir Peyton did not marry “soon” after her sister’s death; the two were married nine years later in 1788. While we cannot confirm or deny if the two had an illegitimate relationship while Lady Ann and Sir Peyton were married, there is no proof that they knew each other as more than in-laws before the passing of Lady Ann.
While Lady Ann has largely been lost to time due to her lack of a legacy, Lady Jean’s life has been thoroughly recorded in Virginia history. Lady Jean was a well-renown book collector during her years of marriage to Sir Peyton. Today, Lady Jean Skipwith is known as one of the most prominent book collectors in Virginia’s history, and the female collector with the largest personal library in Virginia. Her library was housed in the Prestwould Plantation of Mecklenburg County. The plantation was acquired by Sir Peyton Skipwith in 1788, and was renamed from Blue Stone Castle to “Prestwould” for Prestwould Hall—the country home of the Skipwiths.
Prestwould Plantation has also been known as a hotspot for supernatural occurrences. L. B. Taylor, Jr.—a local of Colonial Williamsburg and the writer of The Ghosts of Williamsburg as well as a 13-volume series on the ghosts of Virginia—wrote a story recounting the haunting of the historic plantation. According to Taylor, the supernatural manifested in the form of slamming doors as well as piano and harpsichord music that traveled through the house late at night.
Taylor considered several possibilities for the ghost that haunts Prestwould Plantation, including Lady Ann Skipwith, Sir Peyton Skipwith, and whom he thinks the true culprit is: Lady Jean Skipwith. According to his findings, Lady Jean Skipwith was known to play both piano and the harpsichord.
We can speculate that perhaps Lady Jean Skipwith has manifested to protect the home of her beloved gardens and library, however the library has since been divided and a majority of it was moved to The College of William and Mary’s archives. Lady Jean was also known to be stubborn and rather Scrooge-like. As Dr. Robert Redd of Mecklenburg County noted at the time of her death, “she, to the last, would not allow a Physician to be sent for. The character of this truly unique woman is well known. -- May her everlasting life be as happy as her days here were profitable.”