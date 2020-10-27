Clarksville announces extra $80k for third round of gift card match program

The Town of Clarksville announces a bonus addition of $80,000 of funds to the Clarksville Region of the gift card match program.
Mecklenburg County Tourism and the Chambers of Commerce for Clarksville, Chase City, and South Hill are launching the third round of the gift card match program. Round three of the gift card match program has $100,000 that is divided evenly among the three regions of the county. Now the Town of Clarksville is adding $80,0000 of additional funds for the Clarksville region’s allocation. Clarksville is able to fund this using a portion of CARES Act money that the Town has been allocated to receive.
The Gift Card Match Program has proven to be very successful in helping Mecklenburg County’s locally owned Restaurant, Retail and Service-Based Businesses make it through the strain of the Covid-19 Pandemic. By offering a dollar-for-dollar match on purchases made, the program has not only served as a stimulus to local businesses, but a stimulus to citizens as they gain a substantial savings when purchasing vouchers through it. For $20, you receive a $40 voucher that is good for 1 year; a savings that is hard to pass up.
Registration is now open and small businesses can find the sign up
form at www.VisitMeckVa.com/ShopLocal. Interested businesses can also call any of the Chambers or the County Tourism Office at 434-738-6191 to find out more information. Businesses do not need to be a Chamber member to participate and they have until November 5th to sign up.
The online store will go live for customers to shop on November 17th at 6pm, just in time for the holidays. Consumers can visit www.VisitMeckVa.com/ShopLocal and click the store icon to shop. Here, customers will find gift cards to participating businesses in the amount of $20 each. For each card purchased, the program will match it for as long as the matching funds last. So, for $20, you receive a $40 gift card. There will be a few changes to the limits in Round 3, so consumers are encouraged to learn more on the website before they shop. There will also be a limited number of vouchers available to purchase directly from each Chamber, in order to better serve those without internet access.
The program is made possible through a collaboration between the three Chambers of Commerce (aka Chambers In Action) and Mecklenburg County Tourism, utilizing CARES Funding. The shopping platform for the online store is made possible by Virginia’s Growth Alliance, a regional economic development group, who had the site developed for retail businesses to use for free. Any business located in the VGA region, who is interested in selling their products online (for free), can visit www.ShopLocalVGA.com to learn more.