The Board of Directors of the Mecklenburg Scholarship Association is presently offering three scholarship opportunities for Mecklenburg County students for the 2023-2024 academic school year. Students are encouraged to apply for the specific scholarship that best fits their eligibility as only one scholarship per applicant will be awarded. The purpose of these scholarships is to help deserving students who are of good character and who are in need of financial assistance for their tuition and mandatory fees to achieve their educational goals at a four-year college/university or medical school.
Mary Roberts Pritchett Scholarship:
This scholarship was created in 1957 and continues to serve Chase City area students after 66 years since its origination. Students with a Chase City address and who have been accepted into or are presently enrolled in a four-year college/university are eligible. Applications are available in the Guidance Office at the Mecklenburg County High School or downloaded from the Town of Chase City’s website.
Darlene Antoinette Heble Scholarship:
This is the fifth year for this scholarship opportunity and all Mecklenburg County students are eligible if they have been accepted into or are presently enrolled in a four-year college/university. Applications are available in the Guidance Office at the Mecklenburg County High School or can be downloaded from each of the towns’ websites listed below.
Garland Homes Carter and Garland Norfleet Carter Memorial Medical Scholarship:
Unlike past years, the Board of Directors of the Mecklenburg Scholarship Association voted to make Mecklenburg County students, including high school seniors as well as college students, eligible for this scholarship. The Carter Memorial Medical Scholarship was established for Mecklenburg County students who have been accepted into a medical field of study or are presently working towards a degree in a medical profession in a four-year program college/university or enrolled in a medical school. As stated in the Carter Memorial Medical Trust Agreement, “students must be actively pursuing undergraduate degrees in health care sciences and technologies, including, but not limited to, a doctor of medicine, a doctor of dental surgery or a doctoral therapy program.” Applications for the Carter Memorial Medical Scholarship can be downloaded from each of the towns’ websites listed below and the Mecklenburg County High School’s Guidance Office.
The website addresses for the towns are as follows:
Chase City: chasecity.org
Clarksville: clarksvilleva.org
Boydton: boydton.org
South Hill: southhillva.org
Completed applications must be in the possession of the President of the Mecklenburg Scholarship Association and postmarked no later than Saturday, April 15, 2023. Applications received after the deadline date will not be considered for a scholarship award. Applications will be processed in the order they are received. Questions can be emailed to dottie.bratton@gmail.com.