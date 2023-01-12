MacCallum More unveils new exhibit focused on Chase City’s first 100 years

MacCallum More Museum and Gardens will debut a new exhibit focusing on the first 100 years of the town of Chase City on January 15 titled “Chase City: The First 100 years - A Retrospective.” This exhibit will look back at the important events and people whose roots were in Chase City from 1873 to 1973 rather than the history of the town. One of the exhibit’s featured items will be the newly restored portraits of founders George and Narcissa Endly.
The Retrospective exhibit will be open special hours on Sunday afternoons from January 15 through February 23 from 1p.m. to 4p.m. Sunday afternoons are free and open to the public.
The pump located at Butcher’s Creek requires repairs for a total of $11,000. Chase City’s town council authorized the Treasurer to use the aforementioned amount of funds from contingency for the repair. Dusty Forbes clarified that this pump was part of the 2014 upgrade, so it’s about nine years old now, not one that was recently bought.
Fire Chief Marty Lewis shared that there have been several incidents of garbage fires this past month. Mayor Alden Fahringer stated, “They’re not accidents. So if anybody in the community happens to see somebody or suspicious activity at or around the dumpsters reach for a cell phone and let somebody know. Take a picture or something. This needs to stop.”
Dusty Forbes welcomed Donnie Long as Chase City’s new Public Works Superintendent. Long has served Chase City’s community for over 20 years now. Forbes also thanked Tonya Duffer for her time served as the town clerk. This month’s meeting was her last. Stacey Pafford has been appointed to fill the position.
Sliplining will begin Monday.
On a sad note, Fahringer shared the council’s condolences for the family of Buddy Lawson. Lawson was a beloved volunteer firefighter who was fighting back against cancer. “I didn’t get to know him very well, but one of the few things I know about him was that he had a lot of good stories,” Fahringer shared. “Whenever Buddy did come up the the fire station you would see the faces of the guys just light up…That should probably tell you all you need to know about the guy.”