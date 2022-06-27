Clarksville Lions Invite Author and Parent-advocate to Club Meeting

The Clarksville Lions Club recently invited Valerie James Abbott as guest speaker to their June meeting.
A parent- advocate who supports families of children who are deaf and hard of hearing, Ms. Abbott shared her involvement with the Center for Family Involvement (CFI) at the Partnership for People with Disabilities which supports Virginia families of children recently diagnosed as deaf and hard of hearing. Their goals focus on improving infant hearing loss identification and early intervention enrollment so that children who are deaf and hard of hearing start kindergarten developmentally ready
She is also co-founder of National Late Onset Hearing Loss Awareness Week (May 4-10) with Justin Osmond, CEO of the Olive Osmond Hearing Fund. This is a week- long campaign to help others pay more attention to children’s developmental milestones, for parents to ask questions, and to offer a connection to services and resources.
As an award-winning author, Mrs. Abbott talked about her debut book Padapillo, published in 2021, which reflects the journey of her family as they discovered their child Bridget’s hearing loss, the family’s challenges, and how they learned to come to terms with their daughter’s disability.
In 2022, the Lions Club of Mechanicsville, Virginia, sponsored a Spanish edition of Padapillo. It is Mrs. Abbott’s desire to get this book into the hands of as many parents, teachers, and others interested in the welfare of children so that they too can possibly recognize signs/symptoms of children who might have hearing loss. For more information: ValeriejamesAbbott.com.
Hearing prevention and recognition is an effort that the Clarksville Lions strongly support. Each year during Lakefest, Harvest Days Festival, and the Boydton Day celebrations, the Lions Mobile Unit is available to give FREE screenings for hearing and vision. The Lions also welcome used hearing aids. Collection boxes are conveniently placed in the following locations: YMCA, Ruritans Thrift Store,, Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Avenue Mall, Bridgewater Bar and Grill, Lakeview Motors, Burnett Library and Learning Center.