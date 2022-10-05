Harvest Days Festival rescheduled to this Saturday!

Clarksville’s Harvest Days Festival—originally set for October 1—has been rescheduled to this Saturday, October 8. It was postponed due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.
Clarksville will jump into the fall spirit this weekend with the Annual Harvest Days Festival, now on Saturday, October 8 from 9a.m. to 3p.m. Come on down to the Virginia Avenue strip for seasonal crafts sellers, baked goods, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, and so much more! Clarksville will be dressed seasonally thanks to the creative lamppost contest reigning through the month of October.
Fifty-five vendors will line the streets of Virginia Avenue Saturday morning offering one of a kind crafts from 9a.m. to 3p.m.
Come over early for the petting zoo offered by Twisted “W” Farms which will feature ponies, bunnies, a goat and a calf for the little ones to pet over at the Pocket Park at the corner of Virginia Avenue and 4th Street. The chamber will also set up a “Pumpkin Painting Booth” where kids can purchase a pumpkin and enjoy time painting from 10a.m. to 2p.m.
Sweet Virginia Barn Cats will also be hosting “Bark-Toberfest” at 914 Virginia Avenue from 10a.m. to 3p.m. They will have a Costume Contest, Dog Yoga, a Best Bark Competition, vendors and more! There will also be adoptable dogs as well.
Clarksville’s shops will also be offering specials and deals throughout the area to celebrate the season! The Chamber encourages everyone to come on our and enjoy the beautiful autumn weather and activities that will be available the first Saturday of October. The event is free and open to the public.
Sadly, the cruise-in and Lake Life Live events that were also originally scheduled for October 1 are not rescheduling.
Harvest Days Festival is hosted by the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce. For more information call (434) 374-2436.