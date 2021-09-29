Harvest Days bringing seasonal fun this weekend!

Clarksville will be celebrating the 26th Annual Harvest Days Festival this coming weekend! On the morning of Saturday, October 2 over 50 vendors will line the streets and sidewalks of Virginia Avenue to offer seasonal crafts, specialties, furniture, collectibles and more from 9a.m. to 3p.m. Restaurants and shops in Clarksville will also be offering specials during the festival.
This year, there will be pumpkin painting for kids from 10a.m. to 2p.m. Purchase a pumpkin for $3 so that your kids can paint it in front of the Chamber booth in front of Town Hall.
The Chamber is planning a few hot air balloon shows to take place during the festival. The Car Show will begin at 3p.m. and Lake Life Live will kick off after gates open at 5p.m.
Vendors who specialize in woodcraft, jewelry, photography & printing, and wreath making have already posted some of the items they will be bringing to the Harvest Days Festival. Local dive favorites such as Off the Chain will also be there!
The Clarksville Chamber has also kicked off their sixth annual Fall Lamppost Decorating Contest. This year’s categories are: Fall, Halloween, and Candyland. All entries must first register with the Chamber for free before decorating their lampposts to hang from September 30 to November 1! Entries will be judged by three main categories: Best Overall Creative Design for Fall, Sweetest Candy Display, and Best Halloween Lamppost. Make sure to walk Virginia Avenue to see all of the vendors and lamppost displays this weekend!
For more information on either event, visit the Clarksville Lake Country Chambers Facebook page for all the details or go to clarksvilleva.com.