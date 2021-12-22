Kentucky continues to deal with damage wrought by the worst tornado in the state’s history. In an effort to help those of our neighboring state, individuals from Chase City, Clarksville, and South Hill are all coming together to fundraise and provide help and relief for those left suffering in its wake.
Tammy & Randy Mulchi of Clarksville are two such citizens that are volunteering their time and anything they can to help the victims of this tornado. Tammy Mulchi posted to Facebook just a week ago that the couple would be traveling to Mayfield, Kentucky to help with storm cleanup through the 26th. She figured the least she could do would be to ask friends, family, and other community members to bring what they could within the short time, but she didn’t expect just how much Mecklenburg County would send her way.
Mulchi compiled a list of needed donations based on what the other volunteer churches and organizations were asking for. Some of the necessities included flashlights & batteries, utility gloves, hygiene products, diapers, and baby formula. However, quite a few community members went off list for their donations.
“A lot of people have given new toys,” Tammy Mulchi shared. She continued, “that wasn’t on my original list, but I did find out a couple days into getting things together that they will take new toys.”
The Chase City Chamber of Commerce contacted Mulchi early on, and became a drop-off location for donations from the town. Mulchi says that Tina Wood has been a big help, and that the Chamber dropped off a truckload of donations Friday. Both Chambers of Commerce shared the original post to help it gain traction and reach as many people as possible.
Mulchi directed monetary donations to God’s Pit Crew, the group that they were meeting up with on Sunday. She also cautioned that volunteer organizations are cautioning that people begin slowing down with material donations in the coming weeks, as the businesses in the area will be trying to get back to business-as-normal, and they don’t want the donations to take away from those businesses.
“In a lot of ways, it’s going to be something more helpful to us than anybody else because we’re going to come back more grateful and more thankful,” Tammy shared. She says she prayed, “Please God, put on our hearts something we can do for somebody or something,” as the holidays were coming up, and that she’s thankful to have this opportunity to help those in need.
Upon arriving in Kentucky, she shared that the streets are lined with organizations and people from all over the country who have come down to help. “People are just setting up on the side of streets feeding people. You hear a lot of bad things on the news, but good people [are] EVERYWHERE and we believe there are way more of them than bad!”