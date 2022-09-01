Dinner mystery returns for three performances

The Double Nickel Players will present “Murder at Cheltenham Manor” Friday through Sunday, September 16-18 at the Clarksville Community Center, Woodland Drive. Friday and Saturday evenings feature a social hour from 6:00-7:00 with beer and wine available for $5, followed by dinner at 7:00 with a choice of prime rib, salmon, or chicken Marsala for $40. Sunday afternoon, the 18th, at 3:00 sandwiches and cakes will replace the full-course dinner for $25, but the same murderous cast of characters will provide the mystery. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 6, at the Clarksville Fine Arts Center, Virginia Avenue, from 12 noon-6 p.m. each weekday until all 160 tickets for the night performances and 80 for the afternoon performance are sold. Telephone and internet sales are not available; only cash or checks will be accepted at the box office.
DNP member Irene Chapman was perhaps inspired to write of the vile murder when she happened to run across gossip columnist Dorothy Sayall, of the London Tattler writing in the late 1920’s about the house party at the Cheltenham estate:
“Dear Reader, your correspondent is thrilled to have received a beautifully engraved invitation to Lord Chauncy Cheltenham’s upcoming house party. Yours truly is privy to the guest list and wonders what in the world was Lord Cheltenham thinking!? First on the guest list are Lord and Lady Percy Warwick. Rumors have been swirling for months about how he unceremoniously dumped the talented and respected Lady Marsha allowing Lord Percy to sweep her into marriage before the wounds healed! Now comes word that Cheltenham has also invited two ladies he has on the string, one even an American (gasp). Could more than Lord Cheltenham’s famous fireworks be on display?
“Can it be? Yes, he has invited his spinster cousins, the Honorables Sophie and Phoebe Cheltenham whose lack of regard for their cousin is well known. After the untimely and suspicious death of their father, nephew Chauncey inherited title, estate—the whole shebang! The new lord immediately relocated the cousins from their ancestral home to the gardener’s cottage. Are those grapes the sisters eating…sour?
“Before my editor calls ‘time,’ I must leave further musings until another column. Can’t wait for you to meet Wade Avery, Cheltenham’s lawyer who simply knows everything there is to hide. Or the landowner enraged by Lord Cheltenham’s outrageous theft of water rights from her estate. Then there is Colonel Mustard who is nursing a grudge and is the American jazz musician really a spy looking into Cheltenham’s dealings with members of the “new” Germany? My goodness, with friends like these, does Cheltenham need any enemies? “