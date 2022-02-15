Bluestone High students donate items for cancer patients 

Bluestone High School students are already learning what it takes to work in health care — compassion.
“Health care workers share a desire to help others, especially those who are sick,” said Kelly Nunn, who teaches the Intro to Health Occupations class at Bluestone High School.
“We have a work-based learning project students are required to complete that involves a service,” Nunn explained. “They chose to donate to cancer patients.”
Students donated items like lip balm, lotion, crossword puzzle books, blankets, pens, pencils and individually wrapped snacks to patients undergoing treatment at the Hendrick Cancer Center, part of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.
The biggest need for patients receiving infusions is snacks. Patients can be here for more than four hours, so it is important to have a variety of snacks available to keep nausea to a minimum.
“These students are possibly the future face of health care,” Ashley Willis, clinical coordinator, said. “It warms my heart to see them showing compassion in our community.”