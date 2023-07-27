Delegate Wright commends 2023 Lakefest celebration

Lakefest, held July 21-23rd, was a beautiful day in Clarksville which is Virginias only lakeside town. The weather we experienced was absolutely perfect and a tremendous crowd turned out to enjoy the event.
The leadership within the Town of Clarksville did an outstanding job by providing fun activities and delicious food due to a wide selection of vendors. The town provided first-class safety thanks to the Clarksville Town Police and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office.
I want to commend all Clarksville elected officials along with Sheila Cuykendall, Director of Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and all town chamber members for their tireless hard-work which enabled Clarksville to have a successful Lakefest.
We discussed with voters how important it is to secure your vote by voting early! Early voting starts September 22nd and Republicans need your vote in order to be successful!