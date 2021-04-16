Master Gardener Plant Sale Coming May 1st

The Southside Master Gardener Association Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 1st from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the parking lot in front of the Halifax County Extension Office, 171 S. Main Street, Halifax. After not having a Plant Sale in 2020, we are so happy to again welcome shoppers and share our love of gardening.
All types of plants will be available including annuals, herbs, perennials, bulbs, vegetables, shrubs and trees. The sale will also feature handmade garden art to add touches of whimsy to containers and in your garden. We do encourage everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distance while shopping.
Master Gardeners’ mission is to offer education to the public about horticultural practices that are based in science and research. This year, we will present information on the right way to prune crape myrtle trees, how to grow succulents and the benefits of worms in the garden. It’s always important to care for hand tools before clipping and pruning – so be sure to bring small gardening tools for a clean-up and sharpening.
There will be a raffle offering a load of shredded mulch donated by Charles Anderson Lawn Care, Inc. Master Gardener cookbooks and garden art items such as wine bottle wind chimes, metal dragon flies and bird houses will be available. And something new this year – cactus gardens made entirely of rocks – will interest those who don’t want to worry about watering.
We will also have a few hypertufa containers. Hypertufa is the name of a process of making garden containers, ornaments, sculptures or stepping-stones using a mixture of Portland cement, perlite and peat. The process was developed as a substitute for volcanic rock called Tufa that was traditionally used to make Alpine troughs. Hypertufa pots look great sitting out in the garden picking up a coating of green moss.
Naturally, there will be lots of locally grown plants that are adapted to the Southside climate and soil – all priced to sell. Master Gardeners will be available wearing green aprons to answer your gardening questions throughout the sale.
If you want more information or are interested in the Master Gardener program, please visit www.ssmga.org, like us on Facebook, contact the Halifax Extension Office at 434-476-2147 option 0 or e-mail questions to ask@ssmga.org.