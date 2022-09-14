Tool Sharpening featured at the Halifax Farmers Market on 9/10

The Second Saturday with the VCE Southside Master Gardener Association will feature tool sharpening from 8 to 11 AM at the Halifax Farmers Market on September 10th.
Garden tools are an extension of the home gardener’s hand. Good tools are an investment, one that needs to be protected especially when money is tight. Fortunately, this is not difficult to do. Bring your hand tools to the Halifax Farmers Market on September 10 and the Master Gardeners will cheerfully clean and sharpen your tools for free.
We all know that sharp tools, especially pruners, are easier to use, but did you know sharp tools are better for the plant? Dull pruner blades can tear bark or mash a stem leaving a wound that is open and susceptible to the entry of diseases or insects. The plant has defenses to heal from a sharp clean cut made at the proper place.
Bring your hand tools to the Halifax Farmers Market on September 10 from 8 to 11 AM and the Master Gardeners will clean and sharpen them at no charge. As always, Master Gardeners will be there to answer your gardening questions. Plan to visit the regular vendors with veggies, fruits, organic meats, herbs and eggs. Inside vendors have an assortment of handmade items, collectables and even portrait photography. If you want to know more about the Master Gardeners and their programs, contact Bill McCaleb at the Halifax Extension Office 434-476-2147, option 0 or e-mail ask@ssmga.org.