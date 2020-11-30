Clarksville man graduates with Masters of Science

David Wayne Harris, formerly of Clarksville, VA received his Master of Science in Intelligence Management program from National American University’s Henley Putnam School of Strategic Security October 2020. He maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout the program. David has also received an Advanced Certificate in Intelligence Collection and Analysis, a Certificate in Cybersecurity, and a Spanish Language program certificate.
Mr. Harris previously graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Intelligence Management in July of 2019. He is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Philosophy in Technology and Innovation Management, Cybersecurity Specialization program at Northcentral University. David aspires to become a college professor of both Intelligence Studies and Cybersecurity.
David is the son of VDOT civil engineer David L. Harris and Bluestone High School teacher Sharon Harris, of Clarksville, VA. He currently lives in Troutville Virginia with his fiancé, Melody Kranz, and his two sons, Matthew and Daniel Harris. David owns Elite Intelligence Investigations, where he performs private investigation services.