Home Depot Donates Hand Sanitizer and Wipes to VCU Health CMH

The Home Depot in South Hill has a big heart for the community. They had so much inventory of wipes and hand sanitizer that they donated more than 400 of each to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) on June 28, 2021.
“We love it; it’s what we do,” said Sara Dean, of Home Depot. “We’ve also given donations to local police, fire, libraries and other not-for-profits.”
Home Depot has a program established with funds allocated to give back to those in need.
“We are so blessed to have this kind of support in our community,” said Ken Kurz, Director of Marketing and Development at VCU Health CMH.
