Double Nickel Players’ Murder Mystery nights details

The Double Nickel Players will present “Murder at Cheltenham Manor” at the Clarksville Community Center, Woodland Drive, September 16-18. Friday and Saturday nights, September 16 & 17 will feature a social hour at 6p.m. with wine and beer for $5. At 7p.m. as you enjoy the mystery, dine on your choice of prime rib, salmon, or chicken marsala with at the trimmings including either strawberry crunch cake or carrot cake for $40, or on Sunday at 3p.m. with the same murderous cast of characters. Enjoy light refreshments of sandwiches and cakes for $25. The box office at the Clarksville Fine Arts Center, Virginia Avenue, will sell tickets from 12-6p.m. each weekday beginning Tuesday, September 6 from 12-6p.m. until all 160 tickets for the night shows and 80 tickets for the Sunday afternoon show are sold. Only checks or cash will be accepted; no credit card or internet sales. Be sure to come for tickets knowing your tickets holders’ choice of entree and dessert. Warning: The last two murder mystery dinners with DNP produced sole out by the second day.