Clarksville Lions Supports Local Dolly Parton Imagination Library Affiliate

Clarksville Lions supports the Mecklenburg Public Library Foundation and its affiliation with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This exciting program will provide a book each month to every child under 5 years old in Western Mecklenburg County. This area includes Clarksville, Boydton, Chase City, Buffalo Junction, Nelson, and Skipwith. The books are FREE for families who register to receive the books that are high quality, brand new, and age appropriate.
Since 1996, over 90 million children in more than 2,000 communities worldwide have received books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. She believes that “if you can read, you can do anything, dream anything, and be anything”. Ms. Parton readily asserts that the Imagination Library’s success is due to the many organizations that ve embraced her idea and have raised millions of dollars for its support. The program costs $25 per child per year or a donor can sponsor one child for five years for $125.
Anyone interested in being a donor for the program or registering your child to receive a free book each month with no obligation can contact the Mecklenburg Library Foundation at (434)362-2034 for details. Always remember-- our children are our future. Reading is essential in all life’s tasks!